ATLANTIC CITY — A deadly shooting Thursday morning added to a recent rash of killings that have involved young people in the city.
An Atlantic City teen was shot and killed at a home on Massachusetts Avenue early Thursday morning, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Police responded just after 4 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, where they found a 15-year-old girl had been fatally shot.
Officials did not identify the victim.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, the incident is being investigated as a homicide and an autopsy was planned for Thursday.
This marks the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third to involve teenagers.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 and died June 25. A 15-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting.
It is the ninth homicide in the city overall, surpassing last year's total of 7 homicides.
While Atlantic City still has less homicides this year than cities such as Camden which have reported at least 20 homicides as of July 11, according to reports from the courier post.
Caution tape blocked off the sidewalk surrounding the three-story home Thursday morning while police and officials from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were on scene.
About 9 a.m., officials removed what appeared to be a body bag from the homes and placed it on a stretcher on the front sidewalk. It was then loaded into an SUV.
The home is one of only four on the short one-way street that lies just steps from Ocean Casino Resort and across from a vacant lot.
The Atlantic City Executive Council addressed the growing concern about gun violence stifling the city's path forward and threatening residents' quality of life in the city at its July 16 meeting.
There, state officials discussed how they have worked to extend summer recreational opportunities through the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and the Police Athletic League.
In notes from the June Executive Council meeting, Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy and co-author of the state’s transition report on Atlantic City, said it must be recognized that the family system is key to youth success.
"Mentors and organizations can do everything to fill up a child’s bucket, but if someone is kicking over this bucket at the child’s home, these efforts are for naught," Johnson said.
