ATLANTIC CITY — A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near Magellan Avenue, police said.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue at 11:36 p.m., responding to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system. They were then rerouted to the 1000 block of Magellan Avenue, where they located the victim, an Atlantic City resident.
The boy was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5788.
— Colt Shaw
