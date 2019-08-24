PLEASANTVILLE — An 18-year-old city man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning, police said.
At 12:03 a.m., police responded to the 100 building of The Landings apartment complex on Whaler’s Drive, Chief Sean Riggin said in a news release. There, they found Tyrese Childs, who had been shot in the arm and torso.
Childs was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks and Detective Pablo Solorzano say anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-641-6100 or leave a tip anonymously at pleasantvillepd.org. They also can contact Atlantic County Crimestoppers at crimestoppersatlantic.com or 609-652-1234.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.