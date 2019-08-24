Pleasantville Police car
PLEASANTVILLE — An 18-year-old city man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning, police said.

At 12:03 a.m., police responded to the 100 building of The Landings apartment complex on Whaler’s Drive, Chief Sean Riggin said in a news release. There, they found Tyrese Childs, who had been shot in the arm and torso.

Childs was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks and Detective Pablo Solorzano say anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-641-6100 or leave a tip anonymously at pleasantvillepd.org. They also can contact Atlantic County Crimestoppers at crimestoppersatlantic.com or 609-652-1234.

