BRIDGETON — A 12-year-old city boy missing was found Saturday, police said.
City Police posted photos of Josue Lopez-Castro on social media Saturday morning, asking for the public's help in locating him.
About an hour later, they posted that he had been found.
He was last seen Friday in Milltown section of the city, according to a post on the city police’s Facebook page. Included in the post were two photos, one a school portrait and the other included what he was wearing when he was last seen — a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
