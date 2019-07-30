Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy was shot Sunday in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system just before midnight. 

The boy was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to treat injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5788. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments