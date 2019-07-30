ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy was shot Sunday in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system just before midnight.
The boy was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to treat injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5788. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.