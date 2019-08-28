VINELAND — A 28-year-old city man was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, police said.
Last month, detectives opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault, according to a news release from the police department. Detective Angel Mercano and Detective Miguel Rodriguez identified Luciano Dominguez-Trejo as a suspect in the case.
VINELAND — A 54-year-old city man died Saturday after he crashed into a utility pole and the…
Dominguez-Trejo, of the 600 block of Cherry Street, was also charged with sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint.
He was remanded to Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.