Luciano Dominguez-Trejo

Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, 28, of the 600 block of Cherry Street, was also charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint.

VINELAND — A 28-year-old city man was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, police said.

Last month, detectives opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault, according to a news release from the police department. Detective Angel Mercano and Detective Miguel Rodriguez identified Luciano Dominguez-Trejo as a suspect in the case.

He was remanded to Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.

