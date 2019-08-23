VINELAND — An 83-year-old city man died last week from injuries in July crash, when a tractor trailer struck his pick-up truck at North Delsea Drive and West Oak Road.
About 6:01 p.m. July 26, officers from the city police’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash with life threatening injuries, according to a news release from city police distributed Aug. 16.
Walter Nuss, who was driving 1989 Toyota Four Runner, was going north on Delsea Drive, passing several stopped cars on the right at a red light, police said. When the truck entered the intersection at West Oak Road, it was hit by a 2000 Freightliner carrying a trailer traveling east.
Nuss and his passenger were trapped in the truck and firefighters had to get them out, police said. The passenger has not been identified. Both were flown to Cooper Hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Elross Harris, of Bridgeton, was uninjured, police said.
Nuss was pronounced dead Aug. 11 at the hospital, police said, as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, lead by Officer Fredrick DeMary Sr. of the Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the unit at 856-691-4111, extension 4247.
