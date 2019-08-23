VINELAND — An 83-year-old city man died last week from injuries in a July crash in which a tractor trailer struck his pickup truck at North Delsea Drive and West Oak Road.
At 6:01 p.m. July 26, officers responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
Walter Nuss, who was driving a 1989 Toyota 4Runner, was going north on Delsea Drive, passing several stopped cars on the right at a red light, police said. When the truck entered the intersection at West Oak Road, it was hit by a 2000 Freightliner carrying a trailer traveling east.
Nuss and his passenger were trapped in the truck, and firefighters had to get them out, police said. The passenger has not been identified. Both were flown to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Elross Harris, of Bridgeton, was uninjured, police said.
Nuss was pronounced dead Aug. 11 at the hospital, police said, as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by Officer Fredrick DeMary Sr. of the Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information can call 856-691-4111, ext. 4247.
