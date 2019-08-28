VINELAND — A 54-year-old city man died Saturday after he crashed into a utility pole and then a building on East Chestnut Avenue earlier this month, police said.
About 11:51 p.m. Aug. 17, officers responded to East Chestnut Avenue and South Eighth Street for a serious crash involving one car, according to a release from the Vineland Police Department.
Reinaldo Andujar, of the 100 block of South West Avenue, was driving his Toyota Camry on East Chestnut Avenue when his car left the road, hit a utility pole and then collided with a building at 801 East Chestnut Avenue.
Andujar was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center, but died from his injuries, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the city police’s Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Justin Levari at 856-691-4111, extension 4698.
