WILDWOOD CREST — A 42-year-old Cape May County woman was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly burglarized a borough home.
About 1:26 a.m. July 12, police responded to a home on Lavender Road for a report of a burglary and theft, according to a post on the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police identified Heather Reece as a suspect with help from citizens in the community, police said, and she was implicated in several other burglaries in nearby municipalities.
She was arrested later that day by the Avalon Police Department.
Detectives from Wildwood Crest, with help from the Avalon and Lower Township police departments, were able to recover most of the items that were missing from the victim’s home.
Reece was charged with burglary and theft and was remanded to the Cape May County jail.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue, and will feature fireworks at dusk.
Galloway Township
The township's Police Department will host their event at the township police station, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton Township
Billed at "the area's largest and best National Night Out event," the Hamilton Mall is scheduled to host from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will have shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting and Police K9 demonstrations.
Hammonton
Hammonton’s event will be held from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 10 at Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road. It will feature fireworks, a wing eating contest, tug of war and other activities and is sponsored by the Police Department, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Hammonton Drug Alliance.
Mullica Township
The township's Police Department is hosting their event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Township Rec Field, 1513 Elwood Road. It will include free hot dogs and drinks, face painter, Chinese auction, Police and K9 Demonstration , SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and bounce houses.
Northfield
The Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse are proudly co-sponsoring this year's event, which runs from 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave.
Somers Point
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., police and law enforcement officials will host their event at William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. In addition to live music, there will be a K-9 narcotic demonstration and a helicopter demonstration by the Coast Guard.
Ventnor
Ventnor’s event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held behind the city library. They’ll have free hot dogs and water, activities, a DJ, a K9 demonstration and more.
Cape May County
Lower Township
The event will run from 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Boulevard, North Cape May. There will be public safety displays, games, prizes, a dunk tank, inflatables, complimentary refreshments and live music.
Middle Township
Held form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Rd, Cape May Court House, the event will feature live music, Cape May County Sheriff Department K-9 demonstration, food, pony rides, face painting, a drunk driving obstacle course and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Sea Isle City
The city's event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park,
John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.
Wildwood
Held at Fox Park, at Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, the city’s event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features free games, food prizes, a dunk tank and more.
Cumberland County
Millville
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Middle School, 2 North Sharp Street. The first 1500 guests get a free meal ticket, and there will be games and activities, face painting, a dunk tank, K9 demonstrations, music and more.
Vineland
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue. There will be music by Eleven Eleven, food and drinks, face painting, bounce houses, a car show and more.
