WILDWOOD CREST — A 42-year-old Cape May County woman was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly burglarized a borough home.

About 1:26 a.m. July 12, police responded to a home on Lavender Road for a report of a burglary and theft, according to a post on the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police identified Heather Reece as a suspect with help from citizens in the community, police said, and she was implicated in several other burglaries in nearby municipalities.

She was arrested later that day by the Avalon Police Department.

Detectives from Wildwood Crest, with help from the Avalon and Lower Township police departments, were able to recover most of the items that were missing from the victim’s home.

Reece was charged with burglary and theft and was remanded to the Cape May County jail.

