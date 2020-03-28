Question: Last year, I attended a house sale where a number of the items offered were Boy Scout and Girl Scout uniforms, accessories, scarves, patches, jewelry, pocket knives, camping equipment and other associated items. I purchased only one, a figural cookie jar featuring just the head and sweet face of a very young Cub Scout whose cap serves as the jar’s lid. There is a round black and silver paper “Metlox” label on the jar’s bottom and a “Poppytrail” label on its side. I paid $100 for the perfect cookie jar and would like information about it and its price. — M.A., Longport
Answer: Made from 1963 to 1967 by the Metlox Pottery located in Manhattan Beach, California, your purchase is listed as one of the company’s scarce and most popular cookie jars. It was designed by Bob Allen and Mel Shaw, popular animators for MGM and Walt Disney. Later, a similar Girl Scout Brownie cookie jar was added to the line.
Metlox, founded as the Proutyline Products Co. in 1921 by Theodore C. Prouty and his son, Willis, originally made outdoor ceramic signs. However, by 1931, when the company’s name was changed to Metlox Pottery, it began to produce popular dinnerware.
Favorite, successful dinnerware lines made by Metlox included Red Rooster, California Provincial and Poppytrail, which first appeared in 1934. Successful Poppytrail items included vases, figurines, miniatures, planters and a line of Poppets giftware that later became sought-after collectibles.
Purchased by Evan K. Shaw in 1946, the pottery closed in 1989.
Valued at $1,000 to $1,400 in 1995, an asking price for the Metlox Cub Scout cookie jar in excellent condition recently was $600. Such a jar sold for $98 this year.
Question: Your recent column about the “I’m Not a Crook” Nixon wristwatch reminded me that among some old political items I inherited is a 4½-inch high Jimmy Carter wind-up walking peanut toy purchased by my father during the 1976 Carter/Mondale Presidential election campaign. Identified as “Jimmy the Walking Peanut” on its like-new box, the multicolor working windup toy, complete with original key and Carter toothy smile, rarely was played with and was usually brought out only to get a few laughs. Information about the Peanut and its possible value is appreciated. — R.T., Rio Grande
Answer: Over the years, items used during the 1976 Jimmy Carter pre-election Presidential campaign including likenesses of Carter as a wind-up walking peanut toy complete with original key as well as salt and pepper shakers, pennants, mugs, banks, scarves, plates, pocket watches, lapel studs, jewelry, cookie jars and other small articles were sought after by folks who collect things associated with Presidential campaigns.
During early years, although asking prices for the Walking Peanut were as high as $85, many mint-in-box examples eventually sold for $20 to $25. Recently, several in very good working condition were purchased for $13, $15 and $20.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
