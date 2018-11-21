BRIDGETON — An inmate who attempted to kill himself over the weekend in Cumberland County jail died Tuesday night, county officials said Wednesday.
Inmate Gregory Kubiak died “sometime overnight,” Deputy County Administrator Kim Wood said in an email Wednesday, adding the incident is under investigation.
Kubiak's was the second reported death of an inmate in a South Jersey jail in just over a month. An Oct. 15 suicide in the Atlantic County jail is also under investigation, county officials said.
Wood said there would be no further comment at this time. Warden Richard Smith has not returned a request for comment.
Kubiak attempted suicide Saturday morning, County Administrator Ken Mecouch confirmed in an email Sunday. Staff performed CPR, and he was taken to the hospital.
The jail has had six suicides in the past four years and is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for its treatment of inmates’ mental health.
The investigation focuses on whether the jail “provides adequate mental health care to prisoners and takes reasonable measures to prevent suicides” and “on large systematic problems,” according to a photo of a card obtained by The Press of Atlantic City that officials from the DOJ handed out to inmates in October.
In response to an Open Public Records Act request, Atlantic County officials said there was one suicide at the facility this year but noted the final autopsy report is still pending. The inmate was not identified.
Donna Weaver, spokeswoman for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the office is investigating the suicide, but that no other information would be released at this time.
