VINELAND — The Cumberland County College baseball team celebrated winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series championship Wednesday.
The Dukes went 47-5 this season, including a 31-game winning streak, setting a record for best winning percentage in program history. The team defeated top-seeded rival Rowan Collage at Gloucester in the World Series.
“These guys are my brothers,” freshman pitcher Anthony Masselli said. “It’s been a long ride all year, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’d go back and do it all over again if I could.”
Fans of the team waved to the Dukes as they rode through town, stopping at the Cumberland County Technical Education Center and Cumberland Christian School to be honored by students. As the parade came to an end, the team circled back to campus for a celebratory event held in the Dr. Charles Cunningham Gymnasium at the college.
The gym and the crowd that filled it were decorated in blue and gold. Fans decked themselves out in Dukes apparel, hair dye and face paint. The Dukes' announcer, Ahmad Graves-El, got the crowd riled up with a recap of the season before introducing each player individually.
“It was a very surreal day for us,” head coach Keith Gorman said. “I’m so proud of these guys. This is something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
