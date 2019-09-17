DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Firefighters and first responders are at the scene of a fire at the F & S Produce Company plant on Lebanon Road.
The multiple-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in one of the processing facilities in the Rosenhayn section of the township.
Lt. Robert Strain of the Vineland Fire Department said fire crews from Cumberland, Salem, Atlantic and Gloucester counties responded and are still working to extinguish the blaze.
The initial fire call went out just before 1 p.m.
According to Press archives, F & S Produce employs more than 600 workers between their two plants and built the 100,000-square-foot Rosenhayn plant in 2017.
The following year, the company purchased the former General Mills Progresso Soup plant in Vineland to expand the fresh-and-frozen-food production business.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
