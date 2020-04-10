DOWNE TOWNSHIP — A forest fire that started Thursday evening has consumed over 1,000 acres of land in the Millville Wildlife Management Area, state officials said.
According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's Facebook page "The Forest Fire Service is currently working to establish containment and no structures are currently threatened."
Downe Township Cumberland Co: New Jersey Forest Fire Crews assisted by local fire departments have been fighting a forest fire since yesterday. Four photos are attached. BeSafe & BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/TJSQNUdXsU— First Responder 🚨🚨 (@911__ICE) April 10, 2020
As of 4 a.m. Friday, the following roads were closed,
- Divided Creek Rd is closed between Battle Lane and Railroad Ave.
- Ackley Rd is closed between Divided Creek Rd and Shaws Mill Rd.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service put South Jersey in a moderate risk of wildfires.
The combination of strong winds, low humidity and drying fine fuels like leaves and twigs lead to this enhanced risk.
Sustained winds will increase to 20-30 mph Friday, with gusts up to 50 mph.
