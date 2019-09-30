Two Cumberland County Freeholders and the Cumberland County Jail warden reacted Monday to a 28-year-old Vineland man being released from jail while being wanted by federal immigration authorities.
Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, of the 600 block of Cherry Street, but born in Mexico, was released from the Cumberland County jail on Aug. 23 after both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Mount Laurel office and the agency's Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged detainers for him, according to the ICE website.
He remains at large, according to the agency.
Dominguez-Trejo was charged in August with sexual assault of a minor, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint and was arrested Aug. 12.
Cumberland County Jail Warden Richard Smith said he is tough on his staff when they are in the wrong, but he will fight for his officers when they've done their job and in this instance they did just that.
"I realize ICE has been busy conducting raids and arresting immigrants, but what I won't allow is for them not to have done their job and then attempt to place the blame on my department," said Smith in a statement.
Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joe Derella and Deputy Director Darlene Barber are angry, concerned and frustrated after being briefed as to the chain of the events that led to the release of a suspect arrested by the Vineland Police Department and charged with sexual assault on a minor.
"When it comes to the protection of our residents, there is zero room for mistakes," said Derella in a statement. "As the director, I will first brief the rest of the Board and then recommend asking the Attorney General to come to Cumberland and personally reassure our residents that they will not be collateral damage in the State's fight against the Federal Government."
The safety and welfare of our residents supersedes any bureaucratic, ideological or political debate, Barber said.
"What I see here is a preventable mistake, and I need immediate reassurance that corrective actions are taking place to prevent this from happening again. When it comes to safety, there cannot be any uncertainty," said Barber in a statement.
