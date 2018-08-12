BRIDGETON — An inmate who escaped during transport to Cumberland County Superior Court was found Saturday in Maryland after his father drove him there, authorities said.
David Riley, 34, of Bridgeton, who escaped around 10:30 a.m. Friday in transport from the Mercer County jail, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a bus terminal in Baltimore, according to a New Jersey State Police news release.
Authorities discovered Riley got to Baltimore with the help of his father, David Carty, 58, also of Bridgeton, who drove him there and bought Riley a bus ticket to go to Atlanta, Georgia, the release said.
Carty was found and arrested at a Vineland motel by State Police Fugitive Unit and Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office troopers. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and aiding another in an escape, according to the release.
When Riley escaped Friday, State Police said he was considered armed and dangerous and that he fled from Cumberland County corrections officers with a knife. He ran without handcuffs in a white T-shirt and boxer shorts, near Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.
Riley was previously sentenced to six years in July 2010 after being charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, according to court records.
It is unclear when he was released or what charges he is now facing.
Riley is now being held at the Baltimore City detention center and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. Carty was lodged at the Cumberland County Jail.
The investigation included the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office, U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force, U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Task Force and Maryland State Police.
