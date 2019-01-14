An officer from the Vineland Police Department is under investigation for his response to a domestic incident Saturday in the parking lot of the Inspira Medical Center, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
The police officer approached a man who was intoxicated about 4:23 pm Jan. 12, according to a news release.
The man took a step toward a female and a security officer with clenched fists, at which time the Vineland officer grabbed the subject and ultimately took him to the ground to restrain and handcuff him, officials said.
The man was taken into Inspira to be cleared medically for arrest. He was examined and transported to Cooper Hospital for a head injury.
The man was last listed in critical condition as of early Sunday. The Prosecutor's Office said the man was not being identified to protect his health privacy.
The Prosecutor's Office also declined to release the name of the police officer involved. The investigation was related to the use of force, according to the release.
The investigation continues.
