Cumberland County has suspended operation of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus – Vineland according to a release Monday by county officials.

Freeholder Director Joseph Derella stated, “due to the widespread availability of testing at multiple facilities throughout Cumberland County, the demand for testing at our drive-thru facility has been reduced.”

The county has contingency plans to establish pop-up testing sites should the need arise, Derella said.

“We have the option of restarting our college site or to bring pop-up testing services to underserved areas throughout the county if necessary,” Derella said.

Beginning July 1, CompleteCare Health Network will continue to offer testing in the county.

“Ensuring that everyone in the communities that we serve has access to testing is a top priority,” said Curtis Edwards, CompleteCare president and CEO in a statement. “Our partnership with the county and local health departments made it possible for us to test many people when the need was the greatest, and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”

To receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened.

All individuals will then receive a telemedicine appointment to be screened by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria. If testing is recommended, a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment and let the individual know the location address for the testing appointment.

CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance.

Everyone who meets the criteria to be tested will be tested whether or not they have insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.

Only CompleteCare Health Network patients and Cumberland County residents will be able to be tested. First responders who are county residents will be given priority testing.

