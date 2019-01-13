Cumberland County has been upgraded to a winter storm warning, as the rest of the region contends with extended winter weather advisories in our winter storm.
The winter storm warning will now be in effect for Cumberland County through 4 a.m. on Monday. Cumberland County is expected to see the highest totals from this storm.
A winter storm warning is put into effect when
"Severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency".
In addition, the winter weather advisory has been expanded for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties until 4 a.m. on Monday. This is likely to account for the slow end to this system. The last flakes likely do not leave Cape May county until close to midnight.
Snow will take a long time to fully clear the region. Hammonton and Barnegat Light end during the early afternoon. Meanwhile, Cape May likely does not see the last flakes fall until close to midnight.
Snow started on Saturday evening and light snow fell overnight. A moderate intensity snow, with snowfall rates at 0.5 to 1 inch per hour rates, will fall south of Route 40 through the morning and into the early afternoon. For full forecast totals, you may go here.
