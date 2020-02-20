The Cumberland County Democratic Committee voted Wednesday evening to endorse Democratic primary candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, giving her the main Democratic line on the county's November ballot against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Harrison also collected an endorsement from International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local #4 & #5 on Thursday.
“I am grateful that the Committee took the time to thoroughly evaluate and interview each of the candidates and honored that they recognized that I am the best qualified candidate to beat Jeff Van Drew," Harrison said of the Cumberland Democrats.
She said a steering committee interviewed each Democratic candidate for five minutues, then met and voted on whom to endorse. She said the steering committee cast 15 votes for her, and 3 for Atlantic County Freeholder Ashely Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township.
None of the other candidates received votes, she said, including Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate and former teacher; Will Cunningham, of Vineland, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and for the House Oversight Committee; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis; or retired FBI agent Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine.
Cunningham, a Vineland native whose work on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., has shaped Congressional action on the vaping industry and other issues, said he was "deeply disappointed that Cumberland County has decided to endorse a candidate with no federal government experience and no ties to our community."
And Turkavage, who recently switched to the Democratic Party from the Republican Party over his opposition to President Donald Trump, said he was not even invited to present his case to the Cumberland Democrats.
Cunningham questioned the Democratic committee's motives.
"Folks deserve to know the truth about these endorsement decisions - county leaders are being told what to do. In some cases their jobs and well-being is on the line," Cunningham said. "They do not want to face retribution for not following orders from the same folks that likely got them their own jobs. To summarize, their 'hands are tied' - and the rope that ties them is the machine."
The union put out a statement about its endorsement Thursday.
“On behalf of the 3800 members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers that I am honored to represent in New Jersey, we stand with our brothers and sisters in the Building Trades in endorsing Brigid Harrison for Congress, said Richard Tolson, Director of BAC Administrative District Council of NJ.
“Having been betrayed by the incumbent, it is imperative that the democratic party unite to win back a seat we legitimately won in the first place," Tolson said of Van Drew, who switched parties to Republican last December.
Tolson said Harrison is a Union member and has pledged to protect prevailing wage laws, make sure OSHA is properly funded and staffed so work sites are safe, and to address the exploitation of workers in the construction industry.
Harrison has earlier been endorsed by six of the eight Democratic Party chairmen in the second Congressional District, including the Cumberland County chairman. She also has the backing of State Senate President Steve Sweeney, and other Democratic leaders, as well as Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic.
Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Mike Suleiman, however, has said he will stay neutral until after the county party's convention next month, when delegates will decide who gets the county's backing.
