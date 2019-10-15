BRIDGETON — Nearly a month since five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a sketch of a man who was reported to be in the park where she was last seen on Sept. 16.
Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae on Tuesday stressed that the man depicted in the composite sketch is not a suspect or person of interest.
"He is simply a possible witness we want to speak with at this time," Webb-McRae said.
The man, reported to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white baseball hat at the time, was seen with two children under the age of five, Webb-McRae said. He is Hispanic and around 35 years old, and roughly 5'7" with a slender build.
The sketch shows the man with a close-cropped goatee and blemishes on his chin.
The sketch is the result of another witness who came forward recently and provided the description.
The Bridgeton Police Department, the Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police and the FBI continue to investigate the disappearance.
Authorities believe he could have information useful to their search the missing girl.
Anyone who can identify the individual is urged to contact the Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0333.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.