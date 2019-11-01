Cedar Creek Cumberland Field Hockey

Cumberland's Emma Snodgrass tries to clear the ball from her goal as Cumberland Regional plays the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team for a South Jersey Group 2 Field Hockey Tournament, at Cedar Creek, Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

DEPTFORD -- An Bridgeton teen died Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash on Route 55.

According to a report from the Courier Post, 18-year-old Emma Snodgrass was driving a Ford Explorer SUV southbound on the highway at around 11:30 p.m. New Jersey State Police said the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 57.2, striking several trees.

Snodgrass' 15-year-old sister was in the passenger seat. The younger teen was injured in the crash and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, state police said.

Snodgrass was a 2019 graduate of Cumberland Regional High School. 

According to Press archives, she was a member of the school's field hockey team, as well as a talented singer and performer.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments