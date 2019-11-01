DEPTFORD -- An Bridgeton teen died Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash on Route 55.
According to a report from the Courier Post, 18-year-old Emma Snodgrass was driving a Ford Explorer SUV southbound on the highway at around 11:30 p.m. New Jersey State Police said the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 57.2, striking several trees.
Snodgrass' 15-year-old sister was in the passenger seat. The younger teen was injured in the crash and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, state police said.
Snodgrass was a 2019 graduate of Cumberland Regional High School.
According to Press archives, she was a member of the school's field hockey team, as well as a talented singer and performer.
