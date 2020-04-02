VINELAND — Second District Congressional Candidate Will Cunningham will host a virtual town-hall at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Congress’ COVID-19 response packages and their impact on South Jersey, according to his campaign.

To participate, sign up at bit.ly/willtownhall/.

“It is vital that our community understands that relief is on the way and how it will impact their lives," Cunningham said in a press release Thursday. "Having worked for Congress for the past six years, I look forward to sharing my insights."

Speakers will be Yvette Badu-Nimako, former legislative director for the late Congressman Elijah Cummings; and Lauren Sarkesian, former Obama White House Policy Staffer.

“As this pandemic continues to disrupt our lives, I intend to be a resource for my community by having a series of virtual town-halls to help South Jersey families adapt in these difficult times," Cunningham said. "Having experienced homelessness in my youth, I know intimately the hardships families may endure and I’ll fight for them any way I can."

Cunningham is one of several candidates running in the Democratic primary to be the nominee to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

Cunningham worked several years for the House Oversight Committee, and has said his work resulted in the firing of the CEO of e-cigarette company JUUL for marketing to children. He has said he also helped get student loan relief from predatory for-profit colleges, and his investigations have held pharmaceutical companies accountable.

