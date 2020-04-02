VINELAND — Second District congressional candidate Will Cunningham will host a virtual town-hall at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Congress’ COVID-19 response packages and their impact on South Jersey, according to his campaign.
To participate, sign up at bit.ly/willtownhall.
“It is vital that our community understands that relief is on the way and how it will impact their lives," Cunningham said in a press release Thursday. "Having worked for Congress for the past six years, I look forward to sharing my insights."
Speakers will be Yvette Badu-Nimako, former legislative director for the late Congressman Elijah Cummings; and Lauren Sarkesian, former Obama White House Policy Staffer.
“As this pandemic continues to disrupt our lives, I intend to be a resource for my community by having a series of virtual town-halls to help South Jersey families adapt in these difficult times," Cunningham said. "Having experienced homelessness in my youth, I know intimately the hardships families may endure and I’ll fight for them any way I can."
Cunningham is one of several candidates running in the Democratic primary to be the nominee to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.
Cunningham worked several years for the House Oversight Committee, and has said his work resulted in the firing of the CEO of e-cigarette company JUUL for marketing to children. He has said he also helped get student loan relief from predatory for-profit colleges, and his investigations have held pharmaceutical companies accountable.
— Michelle Brunetti Post
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.