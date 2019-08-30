Question: Last year, I inherited a large collection of old cut glass. One item is a heavy-cut, two-piece, 10-inch round, flat plate with a matching dome top marked "Dorflinger 50." Can you tell me anything about this object, its use, maker, age and possible worth? — S.N. Longport
Answer: You described a tableware item found in many formal, upscale dining rooms from the late Victorian through the Edwardian years.
Advertised and known as a cheese keeper, such covered dishes kept a round of new cheese fresh, moist and safe from insects while it was served during meals.
Although many pottery and plain glass cheese keepers were designed and decorated for use and service at any meal, most porcelain and brilliant cut-glass examples enhanced formal dinner settings.
Your Pattern #50 hobstar decorated cut-glass cheese keeper was made by C. Dorflinger & Sons. Founded by French immigrant Christian Dorflinger (1828-1915) who settled in Camden in 1846 and moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 1860, Dorflinger's company made cut, engraved, plain and colored glassware.
In 1861, Mrs. Abraham Lincoln selected Dorflinger's New York Green Point Glass Works to make cut and engraved pieces that were used for state occasions at the White House. Dorflinger later opened a Pennsylvania glass house and won a high award at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia.
Dorflinger was known for his progressive ideas, unusual designs and the fine, skilled outstanding workmanship of his glass cutters. He died in 1915 and his company closed in 1921.
This year, a Dorflinger cut-glass Pattern #50 cheese keeper like yours with no stains, cracks, chips or other damage fetched $255.
Question: I would like information about a bright blue Christmas plate in perfect condition that has been in my husband's family since he was born. Marked "Made in Denmark" and "Angel at the Door" it is about 7 1/8 inches in diameter and shows a little girl angel about to pass through a door to enter a house on a winter evening. Information about Christmas plates and this one's age, maker and if it is collectible is appreciated. — C.H., Mays Landing
Answer: Your "Angel at the Door" annual blue collectors Christmas plate was introduced by Royal Copenhagen Denmark in 1951.
Founded in 1775 by chemist Frantz Heinrich Muller, his pottery made the Danish Royal Family's first blue and white porcelain dining service. Famous patterns produced over more than 200 years include "Flora Danica," "Empire" and "Tranquebar."
The Christmas plate tradition began in Europe many years ago when wealthy families presented their servants with special sweets, cakes and cookies served on decorated metal or wood plates each Christmas. In 1895, Bing and Grandhol Pottery produced the first annual porcelain Christmas plate. By 1908, Royal Copenhagen Denmark and other potteries had followed suit.
Each year, when limited quantities of some factories' Christmas plates are made, one design for that year is issued only for that year. When the year has ended, the mold is destroyed, and the plate is never made again.
Recently, several Royal Copenhagen blue 1951 "Angel at the Door" collectors plates in excellent condition sold for $120 to $150 and a boxed new one brought $175.
