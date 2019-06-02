VENTNOR — More than 200 bicyclists participated in the Le Tour de Downbeach Sunday morning.
The 14-mile bike tour traveled through Ventnor, Atlantic City, Margate and Longport before finishing at Tomatoe's for a post-ride meal.
The theme of the 11th bike tour was "Happy Ride" with many riders adorning smiley face stickers on their yellow t-shirts.
"Le Tour is a great way to kick off the start of summer, one of the happiest times of year and enjoy the biggest family bike ride at the shore," said Mike Wiesen, event coordinator and owner of AAAA Bike Shop.
The City of Ventnor, Margate Business Association, Borough of Longport and Atlantic City collaborate for the annual event, which began as Le Tour de Ventnor in 2008.
"It's truly a partnership," said Anna Maria Blescia-Courter, executive director of the Margate Business Association. "The Tour de Downbeach is one of the only events where all of the Downbeach communities work together."
Blescia-Courter said the registration fees are used for a variety of different community initiatives, including purchasing athletic equipment, sponsoring children's programs, scholarship funding and providing as-needed money to the local schools.
While some cyclists prided themselves for completing the tour quickly (and being at the front of the line for barbecue and ice cream after the ride), Blescia-Courter said the event was not about who finished first.
"This is wonderful for the novice bike-rider," she said. "It is not a race. It is a family-friendly bike ride."
