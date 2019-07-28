ATLANTIC CITY — Thousands of cyclists coasted through the finish line at New Jersey Avenue during the 32nd annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour on Sunday.
The charity bike ride, formerly called the Tour de Shore, raised more than $1.1 million for the Families Behind the Badge charity, which provides funding to the families of fallen first responders and children’s charities in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area.
Locally, the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation supports events and programs hosted by the Atlantic City Police Foundation, including the Hooked on Fishing program, Police Explorers and a trip to a 76ers game for teens at the Covenant House.
The 65-mile bike ride began early Sunday morning at Sixth and Race streets in Philadelphia. The cyclists crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge, then continued to Atlantic City, riding in on Route 30 to New Jersey Avenue for an after- party celebration between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
Many teams wore jerseys or T-shirts with the name of a fallen officer or loved ones to honor them during the ride.
“He’s with me here,” Danielle Kraft, 46, said.
The Maryland native wore a photo of her late grandfather Charles Bates Sr. on the back of her jersey during the ride. Bates was a career police officer with the Philadelphia Police Department until he retired in 1977.
“I really love supporting police and the charity for the families,” Kraft said.
