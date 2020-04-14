All reports are from The Press reporting and the National Weather Service.
4:27 p.m. - Downed wires in both direction on Route 9 in Lower Township.
Unknown: A downed tree on Orchard Rd in Egg Harbor Township
2:24 p.m. - A traffic light on the corner of Tennessee Avenue and Pacific Avenue went down.
1:06 p.m. - Multiple trees were down in Somers Point.
1 p.m. - A tree was reported down in Millville.
12:34 p.m. - Multiple reports of trees and wires down were seen throughout Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.
12:29 p.m. - Trees, poles and wires are down in Little Egg Harbor.
11:40 a.m. - A tree was downed on the northbound side near exit 25 on the Garden State Parkway. Lane restrictions are in place.
11:27 a.m. - Large tree limbs and power lines are down in Somers Point.
11:26 a.m. - Tree limbs are down and shingles were blown off of a roof in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township.
11:20 a.m. - A tree is down on Route 47 north of Station Road in Dorcester, part of Maurice River Township.
11 a.m. - A tree is down on a propane truck in Cape May Court House.
11 a.m. - Power lines are down at Route 47 and Goshen Road in Goshen, part of Middle Township.
10:59 a.m. - A large brick chimney went down on west Ocean Avenue in Villas.
10:52 a.m. - Multiple trees are down on Shunpike Road in Erma.
10:45 a.m. - Shingles and large tree llimbs down in the North Cape May section of Lower Township.
10 a.m. hour - Part of the roof at Congress Hall in Cape May went down. The roof was completely blown off The Elward House in Cape May as well.
"Congress Hall had a section of the top floor peeled off. The pillar out front, which is in the corner, it didn't hold much weight but it is partially compromised. There's some water damage on the top floor.
The Elward house is a three story victorian apartment building built in the in late 1800s. It had a flat roof. The roof peeled completely off. There was water damage from the rain. On the third floor, the front porch roof collapsed," said Jerry Inderwies, Jr. Emergency Management Coordinator and Town Manager for Cape May.
10 a.m. - Trees are sporadically down in a four acre area in the Petersburg section of Upper Township.
9:30 a.m - A tree was down and a tree snapped near Route 9 and The Holly Shores Campground in the Erma section of Lower Township.
