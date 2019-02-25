Severe winds across have turned off the lights to thousands of customers across southeastern New Jersey. Downed trees and power lines have been reported as well.
Howling winds, with the potential to cause power outages and downed tree branches, is immine…
According to the National Weather Service, there have been two incidents of damaging wind gusts Monday morning. In Vineland, there were downed wires on both sides on Route 47 at 10:44 a.m at Walnut Road. As a result, all lanes are closed and detoured. A minute later, a tree was reported down on Route 322 Eastbound at Weymouth Road.
Saw BP gas station sign explode in the wind, then the shed at work ripped apart. Both in Bayville, NJ. @NWS_MountHolly #NJwx pic.twitter.com/sJYxSFntF7— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈🌊 (@WxmanFranz) February 25, 2019
Outages have been reported in Atlantic, Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May County in Atlantic City Electric's coverage area.
As of 11:57 a.m., 1,284 customers were without power in Atlantic County, 118 customers are left in the dark in Cumberland County, 39 customers were left powerless in Cape May County, with five customers without power in Ocean County.
Here are the top 3 largest outages, by number of customers without power:
Hamilton Township - 507
Egg Harbor Township - 368
Buena Vista Township - 259
However, taking population into account, here are the top 3 largest outages, by percentage of customers:
Buena Vista Township - 8 percent
Hamilton Township - 3 percent
Egg Harbor Township - 2 percent
Upper Deerfield Township - 2 percent
Wind gusts have largely been in the 40s throughout the day. Higher gusts have been reported, though. Millville Executive Airport reported a 57 mph gust at 10:02 a.m. Atlantic City International Airport reported a wind gust of 51 mph.
In Vineland, power incidents have been few and far between, according to John Lillie, Director of the Vineland Municipal Utilities. Vineland supplies city customers with their own power.
"We had additional people on call (Monday) when we have additional issues to deal with... We had that preparedness done prior to the weekend," Lillie said. Lillie also commented that trees are the primary issues for outages in the region. A car struck a utility pole, knocking out power to 2 residents early on Monday, but there have been no extended weather relating issues in the city.
The highest wind gusts so far occurred overnight, with the passage of a cold front. Beach Haven currently has the highest speed of the event, at 60 mph. When wind gusts go over 45 mph, the potential for power outages and downed tree branches become a possibility. While not in South Jersey, two downed trees were found on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth and Middlesex counties on Monday morning.
Winds on Monday will continue to remain strong. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be likely. Wind gusts will be in the 40s, though the shore will likely see 50s.
A.C. Electric reminds residents to report downed wires to 1-800-833-7476. Do not touch or try to remove the downed lines and consider all downed lines as energized and extremely dangerous. Track real time updates on A.C. Electric's outage map.
