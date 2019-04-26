For the second Friday in a row, South Jersey will need to be prepared for severe weather.
In order, damaging winds, roadway flooding a brief, isolated tornado and hail will all be in the realm of possibility as we begin the weekend.
The showers from early in the morning have largely moved out as of 7 a.m. Through about 10 a.m., a popup shower will be around. Then, a warm front will lift north. This will do three things.
First, it should keep us mostly dry until the line of storms comes through. Secondly, it will blow in a strong southerly wind. Third, it will increase the amount of unstable air.
Between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. a line or multiple lines of showers and storms will pass through. This has the potential to be severe. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, responsible for assessing severe thunderstorm potential, has placed most of South Jersey in a level 1 (marginal) or 2 (slight) risk out of 5 categories.
The slight risk is for all of Cape May and Cumberland counties, as well as Atlantic County west of Galloway to Somers Point. A marginal risk will be in effect for the rest of Atlantic County, as well as most of Southern Ocean. Only Long Beach Island north of the Route 72 bridge is not in a severe thunderstorm risk.
Severe thunderstorms will likely be hinged on the amount of rain before the line comes through. The more rain that occur, the more stable the air will be, reducing the risk.
This is a developing story.
