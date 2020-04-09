Very gusty winds will again bring the potential for downed tree branches, power lines and toppled objects Friday.
Chilly weather will move in, which will last through Saturday, before warming up Easter.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for all of South Jersey. Winds will be similar to the winds we saw after the storms moved out Thursday. That means gusts in the 45- to 50-mph range for many out of the northwest, and sustained 20 to 30 mph for much of the day.
There is concern for isolated power outages, and you may feel your vehicle sway on elevated roads. This is all thanks to a powerful low-pressure system spinning to our north and an incoming arctic high pressure to the west.
That incoming high pressure will bring our chill for the day. You’ll want the jacket for most of it. We will start in the mid-30s on the mainland and low 40s at the shore. Then, we will rise into just the low to mid-50s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year. We should hold dry, though expect a fair number of puffy, white cumulus clouds during the day.
The combination of low humidity, very strong winds and drying fuels will elevate the wildfire threat, too.
The winds will diminish Friday evening, which will allow temperatures to fall quickly. It will be 40 degrees, then overnight, we’ll slide into the mid- to upper 30s for lows.
That high-pressure system will dive into the South and then push near us Saturday. Winds will stay from the northwest until late in the day, leading to mid-50s for highs. However, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, and it won’t feel all that bad in the sun.
Saturday night will be mild. Temperatures fall to just around 40 for Linwood and the mainland, with mid-40s in Longport and at the shore.
Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, many likely won’t be getting dressed in their Easter best if you do celebrate the holiday. However, the weather will cooperate if you choose to do so. High pressure will slide offshore, bringing a warming, southwest wind. Pastels will match the feel in the air, as many of us rise into the low to mid-60s. We’ll start out with sun and clouds as the day goes on.
Our next rainmaker will come Sunday night into Monday.
Lastly, let’s recap Thursday afternoon’s storms. Ocean County was hit the hardest by the storms in our area. Topping the list of wind gusts was a 71 mph gust just off Barnegat Light. Harvey Cedars had a 61 mph gust. Elsewhere, some of the biggest numbers were out of Mullica Township (51 mph) and Fortescue (48 mph). The line of storms largely missed the Route 40 corridor, with storm cells to the north and south.
4:31 p.m.
The wind advisory was extended for another day, with the alert in effect for South Jersey from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. It is in effect Thursday through 7 p.m.
Wind gusts similar to Thursday will be likely during the day Friday, with many places 45-50 mph, and a few places even higher. Continue to secure all loose objects outside. Isolated power outages and large tree branches down will be likely.
3:16 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled. However, strong winds will remain into the evening and the wind advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m.
Most of the power has been restored to Hammonton. Nearly a quarter of Atlantic City Electric customers were out of power in the 2 p.m. hour. Stafford still has a few hundred customers without power.
More wind reports have come in. Among them, a 71 mph wind gust just north of Barnegat Light, over the water. A 51 mph gust roared through Mullica Township at 2:50 p.m., with a mph 48 gust in Fortescue at 1:40 p.m.
2:47 p.m.
2:40 p.m.
The storms largely split around South Jersey. One exception, though, was Long Beach Island and southern Ocean County.
Harvey Cedars reported a 61 mph wind gusts while Beach Haven reported a 51 mph wind gusts.
The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the shore counties. The watch was dropped elsewhere in the region.
South Jersey is in a severe thunderstorm watch through 4 p.m. Thursday
Around noon, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of South Jersey. South Jersey is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.
A slight risk indicates a few scattered severe storms are possible. The potential for severe weather doesn't guarantee it will occur, but instead highlights the possibility to increase awareness in case storms do develop.
What types of severe weather will be possible?
Damaging winds will be the main threat with the line of storms that comes through. Power outages and snapped tree limbs will be in the realm of possibility. Winds a few thousand feet above our heads are screaming near 60 mph and any thunderstorm can tap into that and bring it down to the surface.
To a lesser extent, hail will need to be watched for. Also, while unlikely, a weak tornado will not be ruled out.
So those thunderstorms Thursday morning weren't it?
No. Consider that the appetizer for the storms to come.
That line of rain, with embedded rumbles of thunder in Cape May County, were associated with a warm front. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.02 inches in Cape May to 0.43 in Atlantic City, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Is there a chance the severe weather doesn't happen? Becomes worse?
The amount of sunshine, and corresponding temperatures, will be critical to the strength and severity of the storms.
The more sun there is, the more instability it will produce in the atmosphere. The vice versa will be possible as well.
Right now, The Press forecast is for isolated areas of wind damage, with hail and tornadoes not ruled out.
For that risk to be lowered, temperatures would likely need to stay below 65 degrees with the sun only out for an hour or two.
On the other hand, for a widespread severe weather outbreak, most temperatures would likely need to near 75 degrees. That would mean the sun was out for a few hours and created lots of instability in the air.
So far, the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) has been performing the best. The HRRR has daytime highs around 70 degrees for many before the line of storms comes in, keeping the forecast on target.
Even after the storms, strong winds will be a problem
Additional downed tree limbs and power outages will be possible into Thursday evening as strong northwesterly winds blow. A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. to highlight this threat.
Take down any loose objects and garbage cans before the line of storms arrive.
Wind gusts 40-50 mph will be likely during this time. Typically, issues due to winds occur with winds over 45 mph.
For some, a fourth cycle of coastal flooding will be likely Thursday night
Despite the strong northwesterly winds by this point, a few places will still get into minor flood stage.
The back bays will be most likely to get into just minor flood stage. If your street typically floods, move it a block or so. No major roadway will be likely to close.
Coastal flooding has been a concern since the Wednesday morning high tide. This peaked with the Wednesday evening high tide, when up to a foot of salt water flooding occurred on roadways.
Some #flooding in Ventnor Heights this morning! @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/EA5zySMuTL— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) April 9, 2020
