Windy Atlantic City Sunny

Strong winds in Atlantic City blowing street sign on Albany Avenue on Wednesday. Nov. 28 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Very gusty winds will again bring the potential for downed tree branches, power lines and toppled objects Friday.

Chilly weather will move in, which will last through Saturday, before warming up Easter.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for all of South Jersey. Winds will be similar to the winds we saw after the storms moved out Thursday. That means gusts in the 45- to 50-mph range for many out of the northwest, and sustained 20 to 30 mph for much of the day.

There is concern for isolated power outages, and you may feel your vehicle sway on elevated roads. This is all thanks to a powerful low-pressure system spinning to our north and an incoming arctic high pressure to the west.

That incoming high pressure will bring our chill for the day. You’ll want the jacket for most of it. We will start in the mid-30s on the mainland and low 40s at the shore. Then, we will rise into just the low to mid-50s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year. We should hold dry, though expect a fair number of puffy, white cumulus clouds during the day.

The combination of low humidity, very strong winds and drying fuels will elevate the wildfire threat, too.

The winds will diminish Friday evening, which will allow temperatures to fall quickly. It will be 40 degrees, then overnight, we’ll slide into the mid- to upper 30s for lows.

That high-pressure system will dive into the South and then push near us Saturday. Winds will stay from the northwest until late in the day, leading to mid-50s for highs. However, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, and it won’t feel all that bad in the sun.

Saturday night will be mild. Temperatures fall to just around 40 for Linwood and the mainland, with mid-40s in Longport and at the shore.

Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, many likely won’t be getting dressed in their Easter best if you do celebrate the holiday. However, the weather will cooperate if you choose to do so. High pressure will slide offshore, bringing a warming, southwest wind. Pastels will match the feel in the air, as many of us rise into the low to mid-60s. We’ll start out with sun and clouds as the day goes on.

Our next rainmaker will come Sunday night into Monday.

Lastly, let’s recap Thursday afternoon’s storms. Ocean County was hit the hardest by the storms in our area. Topping the list of wind gusts was a 71 mph gust just off Barnegat Light. Harvey Cedars had a 61 mph gust. Elsewhere, some of the biggest numbers were out of Mullica Township (51 mph) and Fortescue (48 mph). The line of storms largely missed the Route 40 corridor, with storm cells to the north and south.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments