Beachgoers should take extra care in the waters along the Jersey Shore due to a high risk for rip currents.
The National Weather Service said there is a high risk for dangerous and life threatening rip currents for all people entering the surf at New Jersey beaches from Sandy Hook to Wildwood. The NWS advises people to stay out of the high surf.
The high risk will remain in effect through Sunday evening.
Rip currents are strong, narrow, seaward flows of water that extend from close to the shoreline to outside of the surf zone, the NWS website states. They are found on almost any beach with breaking waves and act as "rivers of the sea," moving sand, marine organisms and other material offshore.
Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves. They most often form at low spots or breaks in sandbars and near structures such as piers and jetties.
More than 80% of surf beach rescues performed by lifeguards each year involve rip currents, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
