Strong winds caused the roof to be damaged in this Egg Harbor Township home on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Charge your devices, take in your loose objects and stay weather aware Monday.

Damaging winds and power outages will threaten with extremely stronger winds Monday compared to what we saw Friday. All of that and the risk for severe storms, too.

A strong southerly wind of 15-25 mph will be blowing when the sun rises Monday morning.

Rain will be likely as well, with perhaps a rumble of thunder as a warm front lifts through the area. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 50s and will rise well into the 60s.

Rain will then taper off from a steady rain to spotty showers after 7 to 9 a.m., from south to north.

The potential will then turn high for wind damage, as a river of air just about 2,500 feet above our heads will howl at 75 to 85 mph during the morning and 85 to 95 mph during the afternoon. That will be the maximum but may not be the actual gusts.

At the surface, expect sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph from the south all day. Gusts will be 50 to 60 mph on a widespread basis, with top gusts near 70 mph. Power outages and tree damage will be a major concern, with fence and shingle damage a concern.

Out on the waters, a storm warning is in effect. Mariners should remain in port and secure their vessels for the day.

With such a strong push of southerly winds, the Delaware Bay and the northern ends of bays may see minor stage coastal flooding during the daytime high tide. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flooded roadways, though it will be a better day to stay inside anyway.

All of this will go on, and it doesn’t even include the risk for severe weather.

With spotty showers after 9 a.m. will come the opportunity for partial clearing.

The strong April sun would then juice up the atmosphere even more, with severe weather potential between noon and 5 p.m.

If, and I want to stress if, we do get that break, we will go into a ripe environment for thunderstorms. More damaging winds would be likely. A gust of 80 mph from this is possible. Driving a tall vehicle on a bridge during this time would be dangerous.

In addition, conditions are favorable for a few weak tornadoes. Again, we need the severe storms to come but do stay weather aware. If there is a tornado warning over you, get as low as possible, as far away from windows as possible and stay near the center of the house. Hail, while unlikely, can not be ruled out.

After 5 p.m., the winds will diminish and the severe risk will be over as a cold front passes. Winds will still be 15-25 mph overnight, blowing out of the northwest. We’ll turn mainly clear, as temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 40s.

