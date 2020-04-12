Charge your devices, take in your loose objects and stay weather aware Monday.
Damaging winds and power outages will threaten with extremely stronger winds Monday compared to what we saw Friday. All of that and the risk for severe storms, too.
The following are tips that you can take to mitigate damage from a natural disaster long bef…
A strong southerly wind of 15-25 mph will be blowing when the sun rises Monday morning.
Rain will be likely as well, with perhaps a rumble of thunder as a warm front lifts through the area. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 50s and will rise well into the 60s.
Rain will then taper off from a steady rain to spotty showers after 7 to 9 a.m., from south to north.
The potential will then turn high for wind damage, as a river of air just about 2,500 feet above our heads will howl at 75 to 85 mph during the morning and 85 to 95 mph during the afternoon. That will be the maximum but may not be the actual gusts.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five categories to distinguish them…
At the surface, expect sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph from the south all day. Gusts will be 50 to 60 mph on a widespread basis, with top gusts near 70 mph. Power outages and tree damage will be a major concern, with fence and shingle damage a concern.
Out on the waters, a storm warning is in effect. Mariners should remain in port and secure their vessels for the day.
With such a strong push of southerly winds, the Delaware Bay and the northern ends of bays may see minor stage coastal flooding during the daytime high tide. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flooded roadways, though it will be a better day to stay inside anyway.
All of this will go on, and it doesn’t even include the risk for severe weather.
With spotty showers after 9 a.m. will come the opportunity for partial clearing.
The strong April sun would then juice up the atmosphere even more, with severe weather potential between noon and 5 p.m.
If, and I want to stress if, we do get that break, we will go into a ripe environment for thunderstorms. More damaging winds would be likely. A gust of 80 mph from this is possible. Driving a tall vehicle on a bridge during this time would be dangerous.
In addition, conditions are favorable for a few weak tornadoes. Again, we need the severe storms to come but do stay weather aware. If there is a tornado warning over you, get as low as possible, as far away from windows as possible and stay near the center of the house. Hail, while unlikely, can not be ruled out.
In a year full of severe weather, and the occasional tornado warning, it takes an all-hands-…
After 5 p.m., the winds will diminish and the severe risk will be over as a cold front passes. Winds will still be 15-25 mph overnight, blowing out of the northwest. We’ll turn mainly clear, as temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 40s.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
What is the timing of all of this?
The threat for damaging winds will begin at 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m.
The risk for severe weather will be noon to 5 p.m. Within this time period, even more damaging winds, and the low but real potential of weak tornadoes will be present.
Rain will fall from around midnight Sunday until 7 to 9 a.m. Afterward, expect just spotty showers, until any afternoon severe weather will come.
Coastal flooding in spots will be likely during the late morning to midday high tide.
South Jersey is now in a high wind warning
Even if no severe weather happens, the winds outside the thunderstorms will likely be strong enough for damaging winds, swaying vehicles and potentially power outages.
A high wind watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
A whipping southerly wind will blow sustained between 25-40 mph after 9 a.m. Tropical storm force winds start at 39 mph. Wind gusts will be 50-65 mph on a widespread basis. However, top gusts may be near 70 mph, even without the storms.
Make sure to charge your mobile devices throughout the day. Secure your loose objects as well.
Winds should be worse than Thursday and Friday, here's why
The wind gusts outside the thunderstorms were generally 45-50 mph, with a few exceptions. Atlantic City International Airport reached 59 mph, and Upper Deerfield Township did as well. In the thunderstorms, a 71 mph gust was recorded off Barnegat Light. At one point, a quarter of Hammonton's Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
The reason for this has to do with screaming winds just a few thousand feet above our heads. At the 925 millibar level, about 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 70-80 mph for much of the day. Models have been consistent with this.
The saving grace will be that there's an inversion, or an increase of temperatures with height up to this level. That will act as a wall to fully mix these down. Sunshine will break it down, as well as a heavy rain shower.
South Jersey is at a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather
Damaging winds, up to 70 mph, will threaten Monday in any thunderstorms or heavy rain showers. A few, weak tornadoes will be in the realm of possibility as well, with flooded roads, too.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the region at a "slight" risk for severe weather Monday after 8 a.m. This is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Typically, New Jersey's severe weather outbreaks range from level 1 to 3.
The threat for severe weather will be between noon and 5 p.m. Monday. This is a shift from the previous forecast, due to better timing of the front.
The five categories of severe thunderstorm risk
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five categories to distinguish themselves. Thunderstorm risk categories range from marginal, the lowest level, to high, the most concerning level. These are forecast out to three days in advance by the Storm Prediction Center, not the local National Weather Service office. Severe storms in your neighborhood are still not likely until you reach moderate, the fourth highest level.
It is rare for South Jersey to see a "moderate" or "high" risk, and those at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly believe they occur only once or twice a decade.
Severe weather will be a 'boom-or-bust'
There is a cliffhanger with this, though. There is no guarantee a line develops here. It may stay to the south as the air stays stable at the surface. We'll need to "break the cap," as we say in the weather world, to have the severe weather risk.
The more sunshine seen after 9 a.m. Monday, the higher the risk for severe weather.
Beach erosion and coastal flooding will be a concern, too
With winds so intense from the south, expect minor flood stage on the northern shores of the bays, including the Delaware Bay. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Cumberland County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Move your cars if you need to.
This will take place during the daytime high tide. Jim Eberwine, retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, pointed out the potential for a seiche wave.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, seiches are standing waves with longer periods of water-level oscillations. Picture water in a bathtub, you push the water to one side and then stop. The water then bounces back and forth within the bath tub. The same could be possible for some of the bays.
Beach erosion will happen in spots as well, given the strong southerly winds.
