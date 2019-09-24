ATLANTIC CITY -- The state Department of Community Affairs is hosting a town hall meeting to get discuss the city's ongoing revitalization with the community on Tuesday.
Residents and business owners in the first and second wards are encouraged to discuss their thought and ideas on how to move Atlantic City forward as the state continues to monitor the city.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Upton School Complex.
“Town hall meetings are a great way to hear from people who have a stake in the city and want to contribute to its vibrancy,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner.
“By making the next few town hall meetings smaller, more intimate events, we are hoping to reach even more people, including those who may have been overwhelmed by the size of the last two city-wide meetings. Everyone’s opinion matters and we want people to feel comfortable providing their input,” Oliver said.
