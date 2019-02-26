EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − An adult and child died Tuesday afternoon on English Creek Avenue when their SUV struck a Cadillac and overturned between Schoolhouse Road and Buckingham Drive, police confirmed.

The collision happened at 12:14 p.m.

Lt. Mike Finnerty said the SUV became fully engulfed in flames after what appeared to be a head on collision.

The female driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital, but did not have serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Bargaintown Fire Department responded. Police blocked off both lanes of English Creek Avenue.

Police and firefighters used push brooms to sweep up glass that had scattered across English Creek. Whatever small bits of debris was left was washed away with water from a fire hose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

