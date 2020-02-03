Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

MILLVILLE — A dead dog was found in a crate in the woods off of Kates Boulevard last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Atlantic County SPCA.

The dog, a Brindle Pitbull mix between six months and nine months old, was in "poor condition," according to the post.

The dog was wearing a sweater, collar and leash, according to the post.

Though the dog's body was discovered in Cumberland County, the post said the Atlantic County SPCA posted it to spread awareness to a wider audience in order to find the owner. The SPCA asks anyone who might have information to call 609-927-9059.

