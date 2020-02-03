MILLVILLE — A dead dog was found in a crate in the woods off of Kates Boulevard last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Atlantic County SPCA.
The dog, a Brindle Pitbull mix between six months and nine months old, was in "poor condition," according to the post.
The dog was wearing a sweater, collar and leash, according to the post.
Though the dog's body was discovered in Cumberland County, the post said the Atlantic County SPCA posted it to spread awareness to a wider audience in order to find the owner. The SPCA asks anyone who might have information to call 609-927-9059.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.