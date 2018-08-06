MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House section of township, according to police.
Elizabeth MacNamara, 73, of Collingswood, was traveling south on Court House-South Dennis Road when her 2016 Honda CRV crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2011 Ford Escape head on, police said.
The driver of the Ford Escape was Ann Ramage, 64, of York, Pennsylvania. MacNamara was pronounced dead on the scene and Ramage and her passenger, Roberta, Blasdell, 65, of York, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, police said.
Goshen Fire, Cape May Court House Fire, Middle Township EMS and State Police assisted.
