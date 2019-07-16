BRIDGETON —The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office concluded, after an investigation, that the use of force was legally justified by police in a January 2018 fatal shooting in Millville.
"The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office determined that it is not necessary to present this matter to the grand jury because there were no material facts in dispute regarding the lawfulness of the use of force," said Jennifer Webb-McRae in a statement.
At about 10:50 a.m. Jan. 22, the incident occurred at the intersection of High and McNeal streets in Millville. At that time, an officer shot his gun and caused the death of Edward Gandy, Webb-McRae said.
None of the names of three officers involved were released by Webb-McRae.
The Prosecutor's Office investigation consisted of witness interviews, record documentation, surveillance review, police motor vehicle recording review, and the collection and analysis of forensic evidence, Webb-McRae said.
Among the numerous witnesses interviewed were police officers and citizen witnesses. Statements taken from witnesses were consistent with each other and with the physical evidence, Webb-McRae said.
According to Webb-McRae, the Prosecutor's Office investigative findings are as follows:
At about 10:51 a.m. two police officers responded to the intersection of High and McNeal streets in their patrol vehicle. The officers were dispatched in response to a report that Gandy was in the area and that he was armed with a gun.
At the time the dispatch was received, the Millville police and the officer, who fired his gun, were familiar with Gandy from a recent standoff in which Gandy was armed with a knife and was acting erratically.
Gandy had reportedly been involved in other incidents that prompted police response for an emotionally disturbed person.
Additional records reveal that Gandy was admitted to the crisis unit at the Bridgeton Inspira hospital on Nov. 15, 25 and 28 after an incident at the Millville Walgreens.
In connection with the Jan. 22 incident, Gandy contacted 911 and stated several times that he had a handgun, that the handgun was loaded, and that he was "feeling homicidal," Webb-McRae said.
As the two officers approached the intersection of High and McNeal streets from south on High Street, the two officers observed Gandy on the northwest corner. A third officer pulled up to the scene behind them and observed Gandy on the northwest corner.
Almost immediately upon the two officers exiting their vehicle, Gandy started advancing towards them, walking at a fast pace with his hands behind his back.
As Gandy reached the area near the front of the patrol vehicle, he quickly extended both hands from behind his back to what is commonly known as a two-handed shooting position, while holding what appeared to all three officers to be a handgun.
The object that all three officers were referring to and believed was a gun was later determined to be Gandy's cell phone.
Gandy's actions forced all three officers to duck behind the patrol vehicle for cover, temporarily losing sight of Gandy, Webb-McRae said.
Gandy continued to advance towards the officers, at which time one of the first two officers on the scene shot his issued rifle three times, stopping the threat he perceived because of Gandy's actions, Webb-McRae said.
An autopsy was performed on Gandy's body on Jan. 23, 2018. The medical examiner determined that the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The actions and the statement of the officer, who shot Gandy, demonstrate that he was in fear for his life when he shot his weapon and believed discharging his weapon was necessary for the protection of himself and the other officer who was first on the scene, Webb-McRae said.
