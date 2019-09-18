Atlantic County jail

The Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act, implemented Jan. 1, 2017, aimed to decrease jail populations and save costs for counties by eliminating bail in most criminal cases and using a public safety assessment score that helps a judge determine whether to release or detain a defendant. Experts say it's working while residents can be misinformed about criminal justice reform.

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — The State Attorney General is investigating the death of a man while in custody at the Atlantic County jail, according to Peter Aseltine, public information officer for the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Mario Terruso, Jr., died around 1 a.m. Monday after being transported to Atlantic County Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, Aseltine confirmed.

The Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force, which also investigates deaths of individuals in custody, is investigating.

There is no further information at this time, Aseltine said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments