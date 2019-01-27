PLEASANTVILLE — The victim of a shooting incident that left one dead Saturday morning at a home on West Wright Street told detectives he was defending himself in a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement that an investigation revealed the victim, who remains unidentified, was shot in the face by James Roberts, 69, who police found dead upon arrival.
Pleasantville Police Capt. Matthew Hartman said police responded to the multi-unit home on the 300 block of West Wright Street at 8:42 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators at the Prosecutor's Office said police recovered a handgun from the front of the residence and found the injured victim. Police then surrounded the building and found Roberts dead on the third-floor exterior stairs. A handgun was located nearby, Tyner said.
Further investigation found that Roberts was not shot, officials said. The medical examiner came to the scene and did not "observe any visible injuries which could have caused the death," according to the prosecutor's statement.
Roberts' autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The injured victim was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he told detectives Roberts shot him in a domestic dispute. He disarmed Roberts, who then fled the area, the victim told authorities.
Investigators believe the handgun recovered from the front of the home was the weapon Roberts used to shoot the victim in the face, Tyner said, and the second gun found near Roberts was not discharged.
An ongoing investigation is being done by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville Police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.