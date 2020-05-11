Tom Flynn continues to put on his uniform every day to work for Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services, because while the novel coronavirus has halted life as many have known it, emergency medical technicians are still responding to any and all calls.
“When you call 911, even in the midst of a deadly, global pandemic, we’re there to provide that service no matter what,” Flynn, 28, of Atlantic City, said in a phone interview. “Calm, cool, collected, prepared to serve the citizens that we took an oath to protect and to provide that service for.”
In his 10 years as an EMT, Flynn said he’s had good days and bad. He’s worked during the opioid epidemic and responded to thousands of different medical emergency calls, but the novel coronavirus is a challenge all its own.
“From any type of chief officer to, like, the kid that just finished EMT school a couple of months ago, nobody’s ever been through anything like this before,” Flynn said.
Along with transporting patients in need to the hospital, emergency medical technicians are now on the front line of the pandemic, often meeting people in their homes or in other close spaces.
Flynn said dispatchers are doing an “impeccable” job getting as detailed information as possible to the EMTs headed out on a call, but it can still be difficult to know exactly what they will walk into.
“I mean unlike the hospital where there’s a sanitary environment, I’m walking into your living room totally unaware of where you’ve been, what you’ve been doing, whether you’ve been isolating or quarantining, really with limited information,” Flynn said.
As a result, Flynn has taken as many precautions as necessary on all ambulance calls.
“You know my knuckles are so split and cracked and dry from all the hand sanitizer over the last five to six weeks, but it is what it is,” Flynn said. “Every time you walk in the hospital: hand sanitizer. Every time you walk out: hand sanitizer. Then, you’re wiping out everything with alcohol wipes. That’s all we know right now to be able to give ourselves the best chance to lessen our exposure.”
To protect themselves and those in need of their services from possible COVID-19 spread, Flynn said the EMTs have ramped up their already meticulous cleaning procedures, disinfecting the ambulances and their small station on Fire Road after every call.
“We’re cleaning everything all the time,” Flynn said.
They’ve also started regularly taking their temperatures and checking the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s list of symptoms to stay informed.
“We’re all kind of taking it day by day to try to keep ourselves safe, keep our employees safe and keep our patients safe,” Flynn said.
He’s worn a mask and gloves on all calls no matter what to be as cautious as possible responding to any and all other emergencies in the township.
While the heightened precautions can help keep him safe, they have also added an extra layer of stress to the already unpredictable job.
When gale force winds caused damage throughout South Jersey in late April, Flynn said he responded to calls and had to drive around downed trees in the roadway.
“Now we’re trying to handle, like, significant emergencies that are not even related to coronavirus but also having to utilize the same precautions as before because of the coronavirus,” he said.
But Flynn says being prepared and protecting themselves from potential contamination must stay a priority.
“It’s always lingering in the forefront of your mind, like, you have to — you can’t forget about it, you can’t get complacent, you can’t get lax,” he said.
Flynn says what’s getting him through the heightened stress is his faith and a deep sense of duty.
“We signed up to do this. There’s people in this community that rely on us and that gives you a sense of duty. These people are not well and they’re having some type of an emergency and they’re relying on us,” he said.
Flynn, who is also an EMS worker in Wildwood Crest and firefighter in Wildwood and North Wildwood, takes his job seriously.
“We’re going to put our uniform on every day no matter what and we’re going to show up and we’re going to do our job to the best of our ability,” Flynn said.
But it also means focusing on himself so he can do that job to the best of his ability.
“I got to be able to stay spiritually fit, mentally fit, physically fit to perform the duties of the job that I signed up for. If I’m going out in the chaos and I’m losing my mind on top of it I’m not any help to anybody,” Flynn said.
Flynn remembered his last day off for the first time in a month. He pulled out his motorcycle to work on it. He said it was the best four hours he’d had in the last six weeks because, for at least a short time, he just didn’t think about the novel coronavirus.
“Yeah we are on the front line and, like, yeah, it’s scary,” Flynn said. “But I’m confident in my skills. I’m confident in my colleagues. I’m confident in our equipment. And I’m confident that we’ll all pull through this and be alright.”
