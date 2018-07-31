HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — One deer found a way to cool off this week.
A deer was found doing laps in a backyard swimming pool at the 2000 block of Skip Morgan Drive, according to a Facebook post by Hamilton Township police.
The post said Officers Thumhart, Bakker and McCarthy responded to the pool Tuesday morning and were able to safely remove the deer from the pool.
