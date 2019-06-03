ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware, walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's city campus at 9:47 p.m. Saturday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Medical personnel alerted police, who went to William Byrd's car in a Caesars parking garage, where they recovered a loaded handgun, police said. Byrd was arrested, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and released on a summons with a future court date.
Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit led the investigation.
