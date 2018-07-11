BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A Delaware man died Tuesday on Route 54 when his car smashed into a commercial truck in a head-on collision, State Police said.

Ralph Body, 58, of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

At 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Body was driving a Ford sedan south on Route 54 at milepost 4.8., Goez said. Body’s car entered the northbound lane and struck a commercial truck, he said.

The driver of the truck, Ricardo Gonzalez, 50, Mays Landing, received minor, nonlife-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The north and south lanes of Route 54 were closed for three-and-a-half hours.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

— Vincent Jaclson

Tags

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.