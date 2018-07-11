BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A Delaware man died Tuesday on Route 54 when his car smashed into a commercial truck in a head-on collision, State Police said.
Ralph Body, 58, of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
At 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Body was driving a Ford sedan south on Route 54 at milepost 4.8., Goez said. Body’s car entered the northbound lane and struck a commercial truck, he said.
The driver of the truck, Ricardo Gonzalez, 50, Mays Landing, received minor, nonlife-threatening injuries, Goez said.
The north and south lanes of Route 54 were closed for three-and-a-half hours.
