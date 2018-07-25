Demi Lovato will not perform Thursday night in Atlantic City as part of the city’s beach concert series, according to concert organizers.

TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, Live Nation said that ticket holders can still attend the Lauv performance on Thursday and the ticket will also be good for Sunday's beach concert featuring The Chainsmokers. Refunds will also be available at point of purchase, if preferred.

CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty told The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon that Live Nation is working to book a different act to fill in for her Thursday night. An announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

“We are clearly concerned with what’s happened with Demi Lovato today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her at this time,” Doherty said.

TMZ reported that just before noon Los Angeles time Tuesday, Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Lovato is conscious and recovering.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the singer's representative said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato has been open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as mental health issues. She entered rehab in 2010 after assaulting a backup dancer.

Last month, she released the song “Sober,” revealing she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

While Lovato has seen success on the Billboard charts in recent years with singles like “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack,” she has also been an advocate for mental health issues as well as the LGBT community.

Friends and celebrities took to Twitter, offering support to Lovato:

The beach concert series this summer kicked off with Sam Hunt on July 1. The Chainsmokers are still scheduled to perform Sunday for the third concert.

