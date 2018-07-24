Demi Lovato will not perform Thursday night in Atlantic City as part of the city's beach concert series, according to Live Nation.
The singer has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for a suspected heroin overdose, according to a report by TMZ.
Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty told The Press of Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon the agency is working with Live Nation to book a different act to fill in for Thursday night.
“We are clearly concerned with what’s happened with Demi Lovato today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her at this time," Doherty said. "We should have an announcement hopefully this evening, if not tomorrow morning."
TMZ reported that just before noon Los Angeles time Tuesday, Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills. Her condition is unknown.
Lovato has been publicly open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as mental health issues. She entered rehab in 2010 after assaulting a backup dancer. Last month, she released the song "Sober," revealing she relapsed after six years of sobriety.
While Lovato has seen success on the Billboard charts in recent years with singles like “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack,” she has also been an advocate for mental health issues as well as the LGBT community.
Friends and celebrities took to Twitter, offering support to Lovato.
This is story is developing. Check back for more details.
