Democrat incumbents are running against GOP challengers for re-election to Cumberland County Clerk and to a seat on the freeholder board, while an open freeholder seat has attracted candidates from both parties.
The Cumberland County Regular Democratic Organization nominated incumbent Deputy Freeholder Director Darlene Barber, of Upper Deerfield Township, for re-election; and Christopher E. Jennings, of Vineland, who recently resigned from the school board after serving for seven years, to make his first run for freeholder.
The Democrats also nominated incumbent County Clerk Celeste M. Riley, of Bridgeton, for re-election.
The Cumberland County Regular Republican Organization nominated Douglas A. Albrecht, of Vineland, and Jeffrey M. Bordley, of Vineland, to run for freeholder.
Albrecht is a past Vineland City councilman and Bordley is a former Vineland school board president.
Republicans also nominated Victoria Lods, of Vineland, an English teacher at Bridgeton High School, to challenge Riley for clerk.
Lods, former chief of staff to former Senator Nick Asselta, has run for freeholder in the past. She was also discussed as a possible Republican candidate for Jeff Van Drew’s state Senate seat in the first legislative district once he was elected to Congress, but that went to then-Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak.
Former Assemblyman Matt Milam was then chosen by the Democrats to fill Andrzejczak's seat.
Nominating petitions had to be received by 4 p.m. April 1. The primary election is Tuesday, June 4.
For more information visit cumberlandcountyvotes.com, email ccelections@co.cumberland.nj.us or clal 856-453-4860.
