The three leading Democrats in the primary race for the nomination in the 2nd congressional district will debate June 25 in an online event sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Vineland's Will Cunningham, Longport's Brigid Harrison and Brigantine's Amy Kennedy will debate for one hour starting at 6 p.m. Candidates will communicate via Zoom and it will be livestreamed on YouTube, according to the center.

The Democratic winner will face the winner of the Republican primary, which is expected to be Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. Van Drew switched parties to Republican late last year in a controversial move that lit a fire under the Democrats he left behind. Two of Van Drew's stronger opponents withdrew under pressure from the national Republican Party, and his remaining GOP opponent Bob Patterson, who recently moved his permanent address to Ocean City, does not have much organizational support or campaign funding.

John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center, will moderate. Links to view the debate will be available the day of the debate on the Hughes Center website at stockton.edu/hughes-center.

“This debate will give voters in South Jersey the chance to evaluate the Democratic candidates in one of the most closely watched House races in the nation,” Froonjian said.

To be included, candidates had to have raised and spent the minimum amount required for them to file a first-quarter campaign finance report with the  Federal Election Commission. Candidates John Francis, of West Cape May; and Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, did not file FEC reports.

Montclair University professor Harrison and mental health advocate Kennedy are considered the front runners, with Harrison racking up early endorsements from six of the eight county chairmen in the 2nd congressional district. She also has the backing of State Senate Chairman Steven Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem; U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, and a host of labor unions including the American Federation of Teachers New Jersey Delegate Assembly. She is considered the choice of Democratic South Jersey power broker George Norcross.

Kennedy won the vote of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee at its March convention, as well as that of the Atlantic City Democratic committee. A former teacher, she is backed by the New Jersey Education Association and has the backing of Martin Luther King III, and the national group for campaign finance reform End Citizens United, as well as a large number of progressive leaders in South Jersey who oppose control of the party by Norcross and county chairmen. She has the support of Atlantic City and Pleasantville political organizer Craig Callaway.

Cunningham, who has a degree from Brown University and a law degree, left his job with the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., to run. He also challenged then-Democrat Van Drew in 2018 in the Democratic primary, saying then that the moderate-to-conservative Van Drew wasn't really a Democrat. He has the endorsement of the national progressive group Democracy for America.

Hughes Center staff will determine the questions posed in the debate. Members of the public may suggest questions by emailing them to hughescenter@stockton.edu by midnight Sunday, June 21, using the word “Debate” in the subject line. Questions will not be accepted or posed by the public during the forum, Froonnian said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

