GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Incumbent Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, have a slight lead over Republican challengers John Risley and Philip Guenther in the 2nd district race, but it is within the margin of error a Stockton University poll released today.
Mazzeo leads with 27 percent support, with Armato at 26 percent in the poll of 439 likely voters, according to the Stockton Polling Institute of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
Risley, a Republican Atlantic County freeholder, and Guenther, superintendent of the Atlantic County Vocational School District and the county Special Services School District, each polled at 22 percent.
Stockton released its poll of the 1st district race last week, another battleground where the Assembly race is similarly tight.
State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has a 14-point lead over Repub…
But despite the district being one of the state's few battlegrounds, where either party has a shot at winning and spending has been higher than other districts, respondents' answers indicate turnout may be low, said John Froonjian, interim executive director of the Hughes Center.
Only 439 of 614 registered voters questioned were deemed likely to vote based on screening questions, Froonjian said.
“Voters younger than 30 in particular indicated they are not likely to cast ballots,” Froonjian said. “Only 15 percent of respondents are following the election news very closely, and 40 percent are not following the race – another indication this could be a low-interest election."
Low-turnout elections usually favor incumbents who are generally better known and better funded, Froonjian said.
“But the 2nd District is always competitive," Froonjian said. "Partisan party control of these Assembly seats has flipped between the major parties multiple times for several decades.”
The Assembly candidates are relatively unknown despite all four holding public positions, Froonjian said.
Mazzeo, a Northfield produce store owner, is best known, with 40 percent saying they are not familiar with him. The unfamiliarity percentages for Armato, Risley and Guenther all range in the mid-50s.
Many voters have not paid close attention to some of the 2nd District issues that have been in the news. Even an issue as long-running and high profile as the state takeover of Atlantic City had 32 percent saying they were unsure about whether they support it, or didn't know enough about the issue to have an opinion. Another 35 percent support the state takeover with 26 percent opposed.
A takeover of Atlantic City International Airport by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was supported by 37 percent and opposed by 24 percent, with 36 percent not familiar with the issue.
President Donald Trump had higher job approval ratings than Gov. Phil Murphy, but neither is popular. Trump received excellent or good ratings from 38 percent of respondents, while Murphy got positive ratings from 31 percent. A slim majority of 51 percent in the district support the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, and 44 percent oppose it.
Voters were split whether their feelings about Trump will influence their vote in the legislative election, with 49 percent saying it will and 51 percent saying their feelings will not influence them.
Interviewers working from the Stockton campus called landline and cell telephones from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4.7 percentage points.
Property taxes were named as the top issue by 23 percent of people, and other taxes were identified by another 19 percent. Health care is third at 7 percent followed by the environment or climate change at 3 percent.
While 47 percent are somewhat or very dissatisfied with state efforts to create jobs in the 2nd District, 43 percent are very or somewhat satisfied. Ten percent are unsure or neutral.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.